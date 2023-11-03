EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70 to $7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.