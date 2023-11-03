Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Ecolab updated its Q4 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

