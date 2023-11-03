Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -32 to -36% yr/yr or $961.92 million to $1.022 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.13.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $207.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.