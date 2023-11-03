Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.49 million.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $136.54 on Friday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,809 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Repligen by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 190,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.