Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10, reports. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.00 million.

Akita Drilling Stock Performance

Akita Drilling has a 52-week low of C$6.52 and a 52-week high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

