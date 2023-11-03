Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 2%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 89,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 34,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.