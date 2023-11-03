Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 119347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Accolade Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

