Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.51

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 68290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,703,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $23,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $17,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.