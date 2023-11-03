Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 401255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envista by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 44.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

