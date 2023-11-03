SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,124,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 266,522 shares.The stock last traded at $27.06 and had previously closed at $26.97.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,087,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 139,426 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,553,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

