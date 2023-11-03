Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 164,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $8,233,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.