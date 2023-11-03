Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98.81 ($1.20), with a volume of 646520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.55 ($1.14).
Several analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
