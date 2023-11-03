Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.84.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.