Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

