Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

