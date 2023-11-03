New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

