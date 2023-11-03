New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 330,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 199,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,651 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

