iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.