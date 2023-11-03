The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 264,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.