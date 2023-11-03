Lincoln National Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.