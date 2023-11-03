Lincoln National Corp Buys 97,636 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.77% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

