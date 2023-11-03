Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,726,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

FSTA opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

