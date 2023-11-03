Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

