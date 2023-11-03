Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,699,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,202 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

