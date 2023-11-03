PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $873,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

