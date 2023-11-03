Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

