Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of CAR opened at $186.98 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $153.55 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.55.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 429.15% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 37.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

