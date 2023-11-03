Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Intevac Price Performance
Shares of IVAC stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.54.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.