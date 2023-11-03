Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $145.86 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.