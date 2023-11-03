Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 38.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

