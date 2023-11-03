Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 5.7 %

AP opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Stories

