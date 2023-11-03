Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 5.7 %
AP opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.