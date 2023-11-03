Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $188.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.60.

LEA opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

