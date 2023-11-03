Morgan Stanley Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.78.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,435,594. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 523,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 104,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

