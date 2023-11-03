Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bio-Techne (TECH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) recently:

11/1/2023 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2023 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2023 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2023 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2023 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2023 – Bio-Techne had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2023 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TECH opened at $55.41 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after buying an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

