Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $18.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NYSE:PFS opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

