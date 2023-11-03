nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $57.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $49.48 on Monday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

