Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

PBPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.38. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Potbelly had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 234.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,254 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

