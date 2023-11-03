StockNews.com Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -116.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Power Solutions

In related news, CEO Nathan Mazurek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,131.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

