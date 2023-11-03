QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of QDEL opened at $62.75 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

