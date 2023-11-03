Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.6 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,347,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $18,901,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

