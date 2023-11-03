United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.56.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,383 shares of company stock worth $5,451,684. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

