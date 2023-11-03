Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $75.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,065,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

