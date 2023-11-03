Cerillion (LON:CER) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($20.38) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.04) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
