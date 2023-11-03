Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 168 ($2.04).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.03) on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 71.30 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.30 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £459.98 million, a P/E ratio of 764.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

