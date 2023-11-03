Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

WVE stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.