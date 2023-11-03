StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of LL Flooring from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE:LL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.90 million. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 385,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

