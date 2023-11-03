Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

