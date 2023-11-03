Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $507.61

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $501.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $574,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $412.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.63. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

