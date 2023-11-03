Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $55.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCRX stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

