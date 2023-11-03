Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.24 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $796.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

